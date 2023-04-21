Caris LeVert and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 107-90 win against the Knicks, LeVert totaled 24 points.

Now let's break down LeVert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 14.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.9 Assists 3.5 3.9 2.8 PRA 19.5 19.8 19.7 PR -- 15.9 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

LeVert's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.0 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

The Knicks concede 42.0 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have conceded 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

Conceding 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Caris LeVert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 40 24 4 3 4 0 0 4/15/2023 18 3 1 1 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 15 4 7 4 1 1 1/24/2023 21 9 2 3 2 0 0 12/4/2022 16 4 4 1 0 0 1 10/30/2022 29 1 3 8 0 0 0

