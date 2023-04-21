Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (211.5)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this season.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (43.8%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (53.7% of the time) than Cleveland (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, while the Cavaliers are 4-14 as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Offensively, Cleveland is the 25th-ranked team in the NBA (112.3 points per game). On defense, it is best (106.9 points allowed per game).
- This season the Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.9 per game.
- With 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.7% from downtown, the Cavaliers are 19th and 11th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Cleveland attempts 37.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.
