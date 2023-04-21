The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -1.5 211.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has played 53 games this season that ended with a combined score over 211.5 points.
  • The average total for Cleveland's games this season has been 219.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.
  • Cleveland has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8
Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Three of the Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • This year, Cleveland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).
  • The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38
Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

