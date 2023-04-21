Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks meet at Madison Square Garden on Friday (tipping at 8:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

ABC, MSG, and BSOH Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-143) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (-139)

The 29.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Friday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average.

Mitchell has grabbed 4.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-118) 9.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200)

Evan Mobley has recorded 16.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.7 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

Mobley has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (nine) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Mobley has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-111) 2.5 (-118) 7.5 (+110) 2.5 (-111)

The 22.5-point prop bet set for Darius Garland on Friday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Garland's assists average -- 7.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+100) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-149)

The 25.1 points Randle has scored per game this season is 1.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (23.5).

Randle has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-118) 9.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (24).

His rebound average -- 3.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Friday.

Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

