Jarrett Allen be on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 107-90 win over the Knicks, Allen had nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Allen's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 12.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.8 10.7 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA 25.5 25.8 25.2 PR -- 24.1 23



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Jarrett Allen has made 5.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Allen's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, allowing 25.1 per contest.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 35 9 10 3 0 3 3 4/15/2023 43 14 14 4 0 0 0 1/24/2023 39 24 12 1 0 1 0 10/30/2022 26 6 13 1 0 0 0

