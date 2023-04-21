The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Progressive Field

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .191 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Bell has had an RBI in eight games this year.

He has scored in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

