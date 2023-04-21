The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .191 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Bell has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Bell has had an RBI in eight games this year.
  • He has scored in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Garrett (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
