Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .191 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Bell has had an RBI in eight games this year.
- He has scored in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.