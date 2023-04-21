The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while batting .153.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

