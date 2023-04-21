After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .156.
  • In six of 15 games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
