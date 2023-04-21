After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .156.

In six of 15 games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings