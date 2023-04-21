Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .156.
- In six of 15 games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
