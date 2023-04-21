On Friday, Steven Kwan (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, 12 walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has two doubles, a triple and 15 walks while hitting .247.
  • Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with more than one hit six times (31.6%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Garrett (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
