On Friday, Steven Kwan (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, 12 walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has two doubles, a triple and 15 walks while hitting .247.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with more than one hit six times (31.6%).

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.

Kwan has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

