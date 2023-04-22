Amed Rosario is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Sandy Alcantara and the Miami MarlinsApril 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 22, when he went 2-for-5 with a triple against the Nationals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings