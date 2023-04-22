Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 10 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland is slugging .347, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

Cleveland ranks 23rd in runs scored with 80 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Bieber is looking to notch his fifth straight quality start in this game.

Bieber will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/18/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Hunter Gaddis Matthew Boyd 4/18/2023 Tigers L 1-0 Away Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 4/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/22/2023 Marlins - Home Shane Bieber Sandy Alcantara 4/22/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/23/2023 Marlins - Home Peyton Battenfield Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies - Home Konnor Pilkington Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies - Home Cal Quantrill Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Plesac Noah Davis

