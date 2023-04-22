How to Watch the Guardians vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 10 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.
- Cleveland is slugging .347, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- Cleveland ranks 23rd in runs scored with 80 (4.2 per game).
- The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.241).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Bieber is looking to notch his fifth straight quality start in this game.
- Bieber will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Chad Kuhl
|4/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Patrick Corbin
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Matthew Boyd
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
|4/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Konnor Pilkington
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Noah Davis
