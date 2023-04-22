Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) on Saturday, April 22, when they clash with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (10-9) at Progressive Field at 3:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+120).

Guardians vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (1-0, 2.88 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+240) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 15th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.