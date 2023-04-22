The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has six doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .191.

Bell has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (16.7%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Bell has had an RBI in eight games this season.

He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings