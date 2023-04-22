Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .290 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
- He has not homered in his 18 games this year.
- In four games this year (22.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|13
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 75th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 34th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th.
