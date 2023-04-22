Myles Straw -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .290 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.
  • Straw has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
  • He has not homered in his 18 games this year.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 13
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 75th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 34th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.