Myles Straw -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .290 with three doubles and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).

He has not homered in his 18 games this year.

In four games this year (22.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 13 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings