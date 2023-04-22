Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Oscar Gonzalez (.130 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .156.
- Gonzalez has had a base hit in six of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Gonzalez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in five of 15 games so far this season.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 75th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 34th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
