On Saturday, Oscar Gonzalez (.130 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .156.
  • Gonzalez has had a base hit in six of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Gonzalez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in five of 15 games so far this season.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 75th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 34th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
