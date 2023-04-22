Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .247 with two doubles, a triple and 15 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
- Kwan has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 75th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 34th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.