On Saturday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .247 with two doubles, a triple and 15 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.

Kwan has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings