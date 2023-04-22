On Saturday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is batting .247 with two doubles, a triple and 15 walks.
  • Kwan has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 75th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 34th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
