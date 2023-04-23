Amed Rosario -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .221.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.00 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • The Marlins will send Luzardo (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
