Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .221.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.00 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.