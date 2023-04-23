On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .188.
  • Arias is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Arias has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 14 games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 11
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
