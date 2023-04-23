Guardians vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (10-11) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (12-9) at 1:40 PM ET (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 3.32), while the Guardians' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be determined.
Guardians vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Guardians Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 6-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 83 (four per game).
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|@ Tigers
|L 4-3
|Hunter Gaddis vs Matthew Boyd
|April 18
|@ Tigers
|L 1-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 19
|@ Tigers
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 22
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Shane Bieber vs Devin Smeltzer
|April 22
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Zach Plesac vs Braxton Garrett
|April 23
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 24
|Rockies
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Austin Gomber
|April 25
|Rockies
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Ryan Feltner
|April 26
|Rockies
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Noah Davis
|April 28
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Nick Pivetta
|April 29
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Garrett Whitlock
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.