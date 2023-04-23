Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Jesus Luzardo on the mound for the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (-105). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread. Cleveland's last four contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 8.4.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 13 total times this season. They've finished 6-7 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Cleveland has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Cleveland has played in 20 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-10-1).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-6 8-5 5-3 5-8 7-4 3-7

