Jesus Luzardo will start for the Miami Marlins in the final of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (10).

Cleveland is slugging .335, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .227 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Cleveland ranks 24th in runs scored with 83 (four per game).

The Guardians are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Guardians strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-fewest mark in baseball.

The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Guardians average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Hunter Gaddis Matthew Boyd 4/18/2023 Tigers L 1-0 Away Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 4/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/22/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Shane Bieber Devin Smeltzer 4/22/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/23/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies - Home Cal Quantrill Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies - Home Cal Quantrill Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Plesac Noah Davis 4/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Shane Bieber Garrett Whitlock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.