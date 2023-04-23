How to Watch the Guardians vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jesus Luzardo will start for the Miami Marlins in the final of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (10).
- Cleveland is slugging .335, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .227 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Cleveland ranks 24th in runs scored with 83 (four per game).
- The Guardians are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Guardians strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Guardians average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.276).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Matthew Boyd
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Devin Smeltzer
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
|4/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Noah Davis
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Garrett Whitlock
