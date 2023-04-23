As they go for the series sweep, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-9) will match up against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (10-11) at Progressive Field on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at -105. The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - CLE vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 13 games this season and won six (46.2%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 15th 2nd

