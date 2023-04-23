The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has seven doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .200.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Bell has had an RBI in nine games this year.

He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings