Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has seven doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .200.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has had an RBI in nine games this year.
- He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
