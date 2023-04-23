The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .161.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.00 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.