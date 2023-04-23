The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .161.

In 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

