The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has six doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .275.
  • In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.00 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2).
