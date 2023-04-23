The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .275 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • Straw has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this season.
  • Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Luzardo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.74 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2).
