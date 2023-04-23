Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .275 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Luzardo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.74 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.