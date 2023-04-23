After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .173 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Gonzalez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Luzardo (2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
