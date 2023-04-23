Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .173 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Gonzalez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Luzardo (2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
