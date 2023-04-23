Steven Kwan -- hitting .200 with seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .247 with two doubles, a triple and 16 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In six games this season (28.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

