After going 4-for-5 with a double and a triple in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .260 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), with multiple hits five times (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

