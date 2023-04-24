Monday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (11-11) and the Colorado Rockies (6-17) matching up at Progressive Field (on April 24) at 6:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Guardians.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (1-1) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (0-4) will get the nod for the Colorado Rockies.

Guardians vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 14 times and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -200 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 90 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Guardians Schedule