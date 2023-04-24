Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Monday at Progressive Field against Cal Quantrill, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 6:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-200). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 14 total times this season. They've gone 7-7 in those games.

Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 8-5 6-3 5-8 7-4 4-7

