How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell head into the first of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 12 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.
- Cleveland's .351 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' .233 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Cleveland has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (90 total runs).
- The Guardians are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Cal Quantrill (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Quantrill is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Quantrill is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Devin Smeltzer
|4/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
|4/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Noah Davis
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brayan Bello
