Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (11-11) and Kris Bryant's Colorado Rockies (6-17) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, April 24 at Progressive Field. The contest will start at 6:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-200). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-4, 12.12 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 14 games this season and won seven (50%) of those contests.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Cleveland has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

