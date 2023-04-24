Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .228 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings