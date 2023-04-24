Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .129 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .185 with two home runs and nine walks.
- In 36.8% of his 19 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gomber (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 12.12 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed two innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .356 to opposing hitters.
