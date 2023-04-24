Josh Naylor -- hitting .129 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .185 with two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 36.8% of his 19 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Gomber (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 12.12 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed two innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .356 to opposing hitters.
