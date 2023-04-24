Monday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. as players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Grizzlies were beaten by the Lakers on Saturday, 111-101. Morant scored 45 in a losing effort, while Davis led the winning squad with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 31 17 2 2 3 1 LeBron James 25 9 5 1 1 0 D'Angelo Russell 17 4 7 1 0 2

Grizzlies' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 45 9 13 0 0 6 Desmond Bane 18 5 2 1 0 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 5 0 2 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis posts a team-high 12.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

LeBron James puts up a team-high 28.9 points per game. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is tops on the Lakers at 6.2 assists per game, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt posts 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is the Grizzlies' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (8.1, fifth in NBA), and averages 5.9 rebounds.

The Grizzlies get 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jackson.

Desmond Bane is putting up 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones is putting up 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 25 13.2 2.9 1.4 3.2 0.3 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 19.5 5.5 1.5 0.8 1.7 1.7 LeBron James LAL 25.7 8.5 5.9 1 1.1 2.5 Ja Morant MEM 16.1 4.6 5.5 0.6 0.1 1.4 Austin Reaves LAL 18.2 3.4 4.4 0.4 0.1 2 Desmond Bane MEM 17 4.1 3.8 0.5 0.2 2.2

