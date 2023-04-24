Mike Zunino -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .250 with six doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of 15 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

