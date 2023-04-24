Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (.208 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .182 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (0-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .356 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.