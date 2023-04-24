On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (.208 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .182 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Gonzalez has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Gomber (0-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 29-year-old has a 12.12 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .356 to opposing hitters.
