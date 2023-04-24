On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (.208 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .182 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings