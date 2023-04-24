Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .244 with two doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not homered in his 22 games this year.
- In six games this year (27.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed two innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 12.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .356 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.