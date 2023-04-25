On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .247 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings