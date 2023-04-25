The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant hit the field at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The Rockies have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-210). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 7-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 46.7% of those games).

Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-11-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 8-5 6-3 5-9 7-4 4-8

