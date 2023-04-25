Guardians vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant hit the field at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
The Rockies have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-210). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.
Guardians vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have gone 7-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 46.7% of those games).
- Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.
- Cleveland has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-11-1 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|8-5
|6-3
|5-9
|7-4
|4-8
