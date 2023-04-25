The Cleveland Guardians (11-12) and the Colorado Rockies (7-17) will go head to head on Tuesday, April 25 at Progressive Field, with Peyton Battenfield getting the nod for the Guardians and Ryan Feltner taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Battenfield - CLE (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (1-2, 6.16 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Cleveland has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 4-5 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have won in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won two of nine games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+260) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) José Ramírez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Mike Zunino 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

