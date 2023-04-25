The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .220 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).

In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Bell has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings