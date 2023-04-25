The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .220 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Bell has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Feltner (1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
