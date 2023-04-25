The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .176 with two home runs and nine walks.
  • Naylor has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
  • The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Feltner (1-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.