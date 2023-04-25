Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .176 with two home runs and nine walks.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner (1-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.