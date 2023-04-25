Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .239 with six doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Zunino has recorded a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.