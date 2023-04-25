Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .263 with three doubles and nine walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings