Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 9.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 220.5 for the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|220.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 58 times.
- Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.
- Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have been victorious in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|58
|70.7%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- At home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
- Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Timberwolves' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).
- The Timberwolves put up just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).
- Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|9-12
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|1-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
