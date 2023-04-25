Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .322.
  • In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (34.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not gone deep in his 23 games this season.
  • In six games this season (26.1%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
