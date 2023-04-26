Amed Rosario -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two triples, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

German Márquez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .250.

In 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In four games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings