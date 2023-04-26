Amed Rosario -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two triples, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .250.
  • In 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In four games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Marquez (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Sunday, April 16 when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
