Cam Gallagher -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .111 with a double and two walks.
  • Twice in eight games this year, Gallagher has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Marquez (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, April 16 when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.