Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .111 with a double and two walks.
- Twice in eight games this year, Gallagher has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Marquez (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, April 16 when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
